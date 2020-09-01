For activities during the pandemic, about 330 thousand payments were transferred to Russian social and medical workers for a total of 9.3 billion rubles. TASS…

Doctors received more than 3.8 thousand payments, mid-level health workers – 57.8 thousand payments, teachers and employees of social institutions – about 55.6 thousand, junior medical staff – 112.4 thousand.

It is noted that doctors receive additional payments of 60 thousand rubles per shift for providing assistance to citizens infected with coronavirus. Social workers, teachers and mid-level medical personnel are additionally paid 35 thousand rubles per shift if they helped patients with COVID-19.

In total, 11.3 billion rubles have been allocated from the country’s budget for incentive payments to social workers.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, called for simplifying the mechanism for issuing insurance payments to doctors working with COVID-19, as it turned out to be overloaded with bureaucratic delays.