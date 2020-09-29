The Odnoklassniki social network and the Anton is here near center have launched the Time to Think About Art project, which draws attention to people with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) through painting. This was reported to “Lente.ru” in the press service of the Russian company.

The project consists of several parts: virtual gifts from “Odnoklassniki”, branded clothing and an information campaign in the official group “Anton is here near”. So, among the gifts you can find drawings of the center’s students – adults with autism, painted from paintings by Malevich, Roerich, Steinberg, Larionov, Kandinsky, Goncharova, Rozanova and other artists from the collection of the Russian Museum. All gifts are supplemented with information about the life of people with autism. They can be sent free of charge.

The line of branded clothing with prints is the first in the history of Odnoklassniki. It included T-shirts and shoppers with reproductions of “Red Cavalry” and “Head of a Peasant” by Malevich, “Heavenly Battle” by Roerich, “Still Life” by Steinberg. They can be purchased from the Lamoda online store. Funds from the sold items will go to the Anton is Nearby Center.

The third part of the educational campaign is a content project in the official group of the center. From September 29, post cards will be published on the social network, which tell about the myths associated with raising children with autism, dieting, vaccinations, empathy and the mistaken attitude to this phenomenon as a disease.

Earlier in September, Odnoklassniki announced the launch of IT’S OK, a portal for non-profit organizations. It will become a tool for helping foundations to implement social and cultural projects. Among the participants of the program are the “Time to the Arctic” group, which is engaged in the development of ecological tourism, and “Special Look”, which develops services for the blind and visually impaired.