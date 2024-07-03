Snipers of the Nevsky detachment killed a Ukrainian sniper in a duel near Chasov Yar

Russian snipers with the call signs Sych and Sueta from the Nevsky detachment, part of the Volunteer Assault Corps (VSC), met in a sniper duel with a pair of professional shooters from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). They spoke about this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

According to the fighters, they spent most of the spring performing missions near the town of Chasov Yar, disrupting rotations and countering enemy personnel.

When the infantry losses from Sych and Suet’s fire exceeded several dozen people, the Ukrainian command decided to send a sniper pair, which was supposed to identify and destroy the Russian shooters. “We knew for sure that they would come for our souls. Sometimes they invite foreigners, but that time, as I understood, it was precisely a Ukrainian pair. The enemy also has professionals,” the military said.

It took the soldiers almost a day to figure out the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces snipers. The enemy gave itself away when it decided to change its position, thus giving itself away.

“I shot at a Ukrainian machine gunner in a nearby forest. They noticed our shot and began to quickly reposition themselves. I noticed a rifle flash and fired a second shot. Then everything was like in a movie,” Sueta explained. At the same time, as the volunteers claim, the second number in the enemy pair survived and later managed to escape.

