Russian Armed Forces snipers Pianist and Mute named foreign mercenaries as priority targets

Snipers of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (RF Armed Forces) named foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Ukrainian army as one of the priority targets for destruction in the Northern Military District zone and are able to easily recognize them among the rest of the military Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was stated by Russian snipers with the call signs Pianist and Nemoy, reports RIA News.

“I think that [ликвидация иностранного наемника] for each [снайпера] it will be like (…) its own victory. It will be something to remember that a foreign fascist (…) was sent to Bandera,” said a sniper with the call sign Pianist.

The fighters noted that foreign mercenaries are easily distinguishable in the battle formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to better equipment and the fact that they stay in the center or behind the rest of the group. “Foreigners should stay at home, not here. If I see a foreign mercenary, I will shoot. Why did they come here? Let them sit at home,” summed up the Russian fighter with the call sign Nemoy.

Previously it was reported about disagreements between Polish mercenaries and the Ukrainian military. It is assumed that the Polish military is forcing Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers to launch attacks near Soledar, which is held by Russian troops.