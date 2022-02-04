Yury Dakhov, the leading lawyer of the Eurasian Law Company Senator Plus, reminded the Russians of the new fines for the transportation of tobacco products from February 1. Specialist’s words leads prime agency.

The changes will affect the Code of Administrative Offenses, which establish liability for the illegal movement of tobacco products and tobacco products that are not labeled with excise stamps by individuals through the territory of Russia.

The exception is the movement of tobacco products across the country in the amount of not more than 200 cigarettes, or 50 cigars (cigarillos) per person. Violation of the norm entails liability in the form of a fine in the amount of 15 to 25 thousand rubles with confiscation of illegal products.

Earlier it became known that from January 1 in Russia the minimum price for tobacco products will reach 112 rubles. This amount was previously calculated by the Ministry of Agriculture on the basis of the minimum value of the excise rate for a pack of cigarettes, the rate of value added tax (VAT) and the increasing coefficient. In 2021, the minimum price was 108 rubles for a pack of 20 pieces. In the first half of the year, the average price per pack was 135.8 rubles.