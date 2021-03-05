Russian skiers won silver medals in the men’s 4×10 km relay at the World Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, reports TASS…

The winners in this discipline were the Norwegian athletes, the third place was taken by the representatives of France.

The Russian national team included Alexey Chervotkin, Ivan Yakimushkin, Artyom Maltsev and Alexander Bolshunov.

As the agency notes, the Russian team has never won the relay at the World Championships, the winning streak of Norwegian skiers has lasted since 2001.

On the eve of the women’s team of the Russian Federation also became the second in the world championship. It includes Yana Kirpichenko, Yulia Stupak, Tatiana Sorina and Natalya Nepryaeva. The Russians won medals in the relay for the first time since 2005. More information about the last race – in the material AiF.ru

On Saturday, March 6, at the World Championships in Oberstdorf, the women’s 30 km race will take place in a classic style. The tournament will end on March 7 with a men’s 50 km marathon.