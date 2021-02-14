Skiers from Russia who have entered the World Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, will be given a neutral uniform to compete upon arrival at the competition. About this in a conversation with TASS said the senior coach of the Russian team Yuri Borodavko.

“Our athletes will receive their neutral form directly in Oberstdorf,” the mentor said.

The World Ski Championships will be held in Oberstdorf from 22 February to 7 March.

It is worth recalling that due to the sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), athletes representing the Russian Federation, until December 2022, will be able to compete at the World Championships and the Olympics exclusively in neutral status, without the country’s flag and anthem. Thus, the national team will go to the start of the World Cup under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee and the name Russian Ski Federation or RSF.

Meanwhile, Russian Alexander Bolshunov became the winner in the overall standings of the World Cup in cross-country skiing ahead of schedule.