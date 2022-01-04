Russian skier Natalya Nepryaeva became the overall winner of the Tour de Ski. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

Nepryaeva took fourth place in the final race of the multi-day race – a freestyle mass start for 10 kilometers. Before the start of the last race uphill, she had a two-minute lead.

Nepryaeva became the first Russian skier to win the overall Tour de Ski standings. The Russian woman became the second in her career twice.

Earlier on January 3, Nepryaeva won the mass start with the classic style. She covered the distance of ten kilometers in 29 minutes and 51.3 seconds. On January 1, the Russian woman won the sprint in the classic style.

In the mass start, the victory was won by the Norwegian skier Heidi Veng. She climbed the mountain in 35 minutes and 41.2 seconds. Sweden’s Ebba Andersson finished second, seven seconds back. The third place went to the Frenchwoman Delphine Claudel. She was 28.5 seconds behind the leader.