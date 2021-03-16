Russian skier Anna Orlovskaya was detained in Moscow with heroin. It is reported by Telegram-channel Mash.

Orlovskaya was detained on Monday, March 15. Seven parcels of heroin were found with the athlete, as well as two mobile phones and bank cards. Orlovskaya admitted to representatives of law enforcement agencies that at the time of her arrest she had already left one tab with the drug.

Orlovskaya is known for her performances in ski freestyle. She became the champion of the country in the disciplines of halfpile and slopestyle. The athlete also took part in the World Cup. The Russian woman was disqualified for using illegal drugs.

In February, it became known that the son of the Soviet world ice hockey champion Viktor Vakhrushev Vadim was detained with drugs. A criminal case was opened against the 34-year-old man, he is under recognizance not to leave.