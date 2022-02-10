Norwegian skier Teresa Johaug won the gold medal in the 10 km classic at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The athlete covered the distance in 28 minutes and 6.3 seconds. Kerttu Niskanen, who became the second representative of Finland, lost 0.4 seconds to the winner. The top three was closed by her compatriot Krista Permyakoski, 31.5 seconds behind the leader.

The Russians were left without medals. The best representative of the national team was Natalya Nepryaeva, who stopped a step away from the podium and became the fourth. She was separated from third place by one tenth of a second.

Russian skiers won one gold, two silver and one bronze medals at the Beijing Olympics. Athletes still have to play seven sets of awards.