Russian skier Gleb Retivykh fell after a collision with Finn Verneri Sukhonen during the freestyle team sprint at the World Cup in Sweden. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

At one of the turns of the track, contact occurred between the athletes, as a result of which both found themselves on the snow. The skiers could not get up quickly. As a result, the Russian team, which was represented by Sergey Ustyugov in addition to the Zealous, came to the finish line ninth and could not make it to the final of the competition.

On January 24, at the World Cup in Lahti, Russian Alexander Bolshunov and Finn Yoni Mäki had a clash at the finish of the relay. Finn cut Bolshunov, as a result of which the Russian pushed the opponent and hit him with a stick. After the finish, Bolshunov knocked Maki off his feet. Due to the unsportsmanlike behavior of the Russian, the first national team was deprived of bronze medals in the relay, and Bolshunov was reported to the police.