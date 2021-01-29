Russian Elena Nikitina won the final, eighth stage of the World Cup in skeleton in the Austrian Igls, reports TASS…

The athlete showed the result of 1 minute 47.73 seconds. The second place was taken by the Austrian Janine Flock (lag – 0.39 seconds). The third was the Dutch Kimberly Bose (+0.64). Russian Yulia Kanakina was in seventh place (+1.06), and Alena Frolova – in 14th (+1.86).

In the overall standings of the World Cup, Flock won (1,695 points). Nikitina became sixth (1,221), Kanakina – 12th (840), and Frolova – 13th (736).

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that Russian skeleton athlete Alexander Tretyakov won the eighth stage of the World Cup in Innsbruck.