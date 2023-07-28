Singers Slava and Uspenskaya accused Timur Khaidarov of low-quality plastic

For a week, Russian show business has been shaken by a scandal – the singers Slava and Lyubov Uspenskaya accused the plastic surgeon Timur Khaidarov of poor-quality operations. The doctor, in turn, said that he had done the work professionally, and the artists were extorting a large amount of money from him. Domestic stars, who also managed to visit his clients, took his side: Philip Kirkorov, Yana Rudkovskaya, Instasamka and others. Now lawyers are looking into the matter.

Ouspenskaya called Khaidarov a butcher

On Friday, July 21, the singer Slava (Anastasia Slanevskaya) published footage on social networks with the result of plastic surgery, which she did with Khaidarov more than a year ago. She stated that she liked the new body, but she advised no one to make this doctor’s chest. In support of her words, the celebrity showed rough dark seams under her breasts and added that now she is asymmetrical.

I lived in stress for a year, I had to put on a bra or be shy, I couldn’t look at myself in the mirror. To be honest, at first I backtracked. Like all the actresses with whom he mutilated the chest, I wanted to take compensation. But no. Because I advised him to you – and I won’t take any compensation, I’ll just tell you that you don’t need to do breasts with him Glory

She added that other dissatisfied with the results of the operations, the stars are silent, because they are worried about their image and receive compensation from the surgeon Khaidarov.

Singer Lyubov Uspenskaya reacted to the recognition of Slava, who enlarged Khaidarov’s buttocks in 2021. She expressed support for a colleague and called the doctor a butcher.

What did Timur Khaidarov say?

Khaidarov’s followers on Instagram reacted violently to the statements of Russian singers (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned). Under one of the posts of the surgeon, an unknown user was indignant at his behavior, to which Khaidarov replied: “Glory and Lyuba, who first extorted a large amount of money? First understand everything, and then draw conclusions.

After that Khaidarov explained happened to reporters. According to him, the work was done efficiently and professionally, and difficulties with rehabilitation arose due to the fact that Slava did not follow the recommendations of specialists.

“Here, it turns out, it’s absurd: I’m satisfied with my booty, I’m satisfied with my stomach, I’m satisfied with my hands, and I’m not satisfied with my chest. As for the sutures, we always warn patients that their healing depends, of course, on the work of the surgeon, and on the patient’s health, age, bad habits, adherence to restrictions in terms of intimate life, and so on, ”he said.

Khaydarov also emphasized that until recently he was on good terms with the client, and they were going to fix the scars under her breasts. However, this did not happen due to the fact that Slava “fell under the influence of some people.” In addition, the doctor called the singer’s statement that he pays compensation to dissatisfied clients absurd.

Other stars stood up for Khaidarov

Other Russian celebrities, who were also his clients, stood up for Khaidarov. Among them are singer Philip Kirkorov, producer Yana Rudkovskaya, singer Instasamka (Daria Zoteeva) and makeup artist Goar Avetisyan. Kirkorov called Khaydarov a doctor from God, and confirmation of this is the “figure of Apollo”, which he made for him. “Recently, Timur Khaidarov has become a superstar in plastic surgery. And superstars annoy a lot of colleagues. Trust me, ”Kirkorov said.

Before sinning on others, watch your behavior… Timur is a doctor from God. There are doubts – look what figure of Apollo he made me. Don’t like it – return it. Recently, Timur Khaidarov has become a superstar of plastic surgery. And superstars annoy a lot of colleagues. Trust me Philip Kirkorov

I am very upset about the situation around Slava and Timur Khaidarov, a wonderful surgeon, a brilliant professional. Yana Rudkovskaya

This is not the first year that I have been a patient of Timur Khaidarov. Now it’s not only me, but also our mother. If you scroll through the carousel, you will see an amazing facelift result. This post is of gratitude to our doctor, who was in touch with me day and night, with Oleg’s mother and with all my friends girls who, on my recommendation, went to Timur to have breasts, liposuction or other operations. The entire period of rehabilitation, in the most difficult and painful moments, Timur’s team and he personally answered all questions in the shortest possible time See also EcclesiaRed, the Valencian 'software' that digitizes parishes in half the world Instafemale

Recently I had the last stage of the transformation – breast reduction. As in the case of the leg, I did not heal well. Reason: feature of the body! You can never predict how the body will cope with healing Gohar Avetisyan

On Monday, July 24, Timur Khaidarov gave another interview in which he talked about working with each famous client – in addition to the stars mentioned, the singer Irina Dubtsova and the rapper Dava were on his list. However, the surgeon spoke briefly about the problems with Slava.

Lyubov Uspenskaya “turnkey”

On Thursday, July 27, the details of his dissatisfaction for the first time shared Lyubov Uspenskaya. She said that she was the first star client of Khaidarov, who at that time was just starting his practice in Moscow. “Initially, it was only about liposuction of the abdomen – it was planned to remove 1.5 kilograms of fat and add it to the ass,” the singer recalls. According to Uspenskaya, in addition to liposuction, the surgeon offered her to make her breasts free of charge.

He also promised to make his hands thinner. The operation lasted seven hours. When I woke up, I found out that he had done everything – the chest, and the arms, and the ass, and the stomach. Allegedly, I have good fat, and the body too. Of course, I was stunned – well, what an ace! After the operation, he filmed a video – everything looked perfect Lyubov Uspenskaya

However, when Ouspenskaya removed the bandages, she was frightened of her reflection in the mirror. “One breast was thin, narrow and hard as a stone, the other was thicker. And at different levels. The hands, after the fat was sucked out of them, did not become thinner, but sagged. Instead of an anchor seam, he cut my entire chest, ”she described her body. In response, Khaidarov accused the singer of not following his instructions.

Negotiations with the lawyer of Slava and Uspenskaya are conducted by Khaidarov’s wife

According to the lawyer of Slava and Lyubov Uspenskaya Elena Senina, her confidants made reasonable accusations to the surgeon. “Unfortunately, Timur posted information on his social networks that he believes and claims that Lyubov Zalmanovna, singer Slava are extortionists. This cannot but offend. I must say that this falls under the criminal offense of slander,” said she.

The lawyer also said that Khaydarov’s wife and the director of the clinic, Svetlana Silvashi, entered into negotiations and is trying to resolve this situation. Senina believes that this is the “right way”.

Is it true that Khaidarov had no right to do plastic surgery

When it seemed that the passions around Khaidarov subsided, new details came to light. According to information “Channel Five” Timur Khaidarov did not have the right to conduct operations at all due to incomplete professional education.

The materials of the trial of 2019 appeared at the disposal of journalists. The patient, who was also dissatisfied with the result of the procedure, filed a lawsuit that Khaidarov had no residency training. This fact suggests that he cannot perform surgical interventions. Then the case ended with the doctor being given an administrative penalty in the form of a fine in the amount of one hundred thousand rubles.

The lawyer of Slava and Uspenskaya also stated that the doctor had no specialization. “Until 2019, Timur Khaidarov did not have a legalized education, a proper residency, necessary to work in Russia. The question arises: what about the operations that have been done up to this point? We don’t know if he fixed it. [ситуацию] or not, but before that he operated, ”Senina wrote on social networks. After her statements on the network, the persecution of the doctor and his family began again.

However, on Friday, July 28, the edition Super.ru published a letter from Roszdravnadzor stating that Timur Khaidarov had the legal right to conduct operations. According to the document, back in 2015 he was admitted to work in Russia in the specialty “Surgery”. In addition, he has a certificate in the specialty “Plastic Surgery” issued by the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia. Thus, if this information is reliable, in 2019 Khaidarov legally operated on Russian clients.