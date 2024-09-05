RT: Mia Boyka’s representative tried to hush up scandal after her joke about her child

A representative of the singer Mia Boyka (real name – Maria Boyko) tried to hush up a scandal with a girl whom the artist made fun of during a concert. RT reported this reported her mother Elena.

The woman said that the family was promised a trip to Moscow and a meeting with Boyko if they withdrew their statement from the police. The child’s mother noted that she offered to discuss the issue of withdrawing the statement in the capital, but the blogger’s representative allegedly insisted that this should be done earlier. The family refused the offer.

“We are already receiving messages of support from girls from the MIA fan club. This singer spat in my soul, my child. She didn’t even let her say anything normally on stage. She made it look like my daughter was a quad biker (quad bike is a sport in which a person moves on all fours, imitating the movements of animals – note from “Lenta.ru”)”, Elena said.

She emphasized that her daughter does not crawl on all fours, but simply wears a mask. In addition, according to the woman, after the incident, the girl began to be bullied at school.

Earlier it became known that the mother of the girl who was ridiculed by Mia Boyka at her concert filed a complaint with the police. The woman accused the performer of publicly insulting her daughter and noted that after what happened the girl needed help from a psychologist.