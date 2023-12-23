Russian singer of Georgian origin Irakli Pirtskhalava was denied entry into Moldova. This was reported on December 23 by the Moldovan Canal5 with reference to the press secretary of the border police, Raisa Novichka.

Novichka told the channel that the artist would not have been able to fulfill the conditions for entry into the country. At the same time, representatives of the border police did not answer the journalists’ question about what specific conditions were being discussed. The channel's sources from among the concert organizers indicated that all documents were in order.

The singer himself has not yet commented on the ban on entry into Moldova that the Chisinau authorities imposed on him.

It is noted that on this day the singer was supposed to participate in a concert in the Moldovan city of Orhei, and then, on December 24, he was scheduled to perform in the city of Balti.

Earlier, on August 10, the singer told Izvestia that in his homeland, Georgia, he was persecuted for his friendship with the Russians. He complained that people were attacking him on social media. For example, in July he organized an international real estate exhibition in Georgia, where he moved three years ago and where he opened a restaurant and a real estate agency. However, the event had to be canceled under pressure from the opposition.

Before this, on August 8, the singer, during a concert in Yekaterinburg, invited listeners to “rename” the song “London – Paris” to “Volga – Irtysh” as an import substitution. Later, the artist noted that this was a joke. He said that he considers it unacceptable to politicize art, as well as sports.