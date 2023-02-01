Secretary General of the Russian Federation of Kyokushin Karate Uvitsky died in the NVO zone

Sergei Uvitsky, the Russian silver medalist of the 2010 European Karate Championship, Secretary General of the Kyokushin Karate Federation, died in the zone of the special military operation (SVO). This was announced on the official site federation.

The circumstances of the death of 41-year-old Uvitsky are not given. It is only noted that he died while performing a combat mission.

The Russian Union of Martial Arts has not yet confirmed or commented on the death of an athlete who went to the NVO zone as a volunteer. On the main page of the Union is still placed an announcement calling on athletes to sign up for a volunteer squad.

Related materials:

The creation and dispatch of a detachment to the NVO zone was reported on December 25, 2022. Uvitsky said that many Russian athletes “were looking for an opportunity to use themselves in a special operation.” “When the opportunity arose to do this under the auspices of the RSBI, then everyone packed up and went,” he said.

Sergei Uvitsky is an international master of sports in Kyokushin karate, European champion, silver medalist of the Japanese Championship and the Absolute European Championship.

Earlier it was reported that a Russian teacher with many children died in the NVO zone.