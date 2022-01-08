A resident of the working village of Mishkino, Kurgan region, on the night of January 8, shot a UAZ police car from a rifled gun and killed one of the police officers, another policeman was wounded. About it informs Prosecutor’s Office of the Kurgan region.

During the arrest of a 44-year-old Russian, he received injuries incompatible with life. On the fact of what happened against the man, a criminal case was initiated under Article 317 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer”).

The regional prosecutor’s office organized checks of compliance with the requirements of the federal legislation on weapons. The regional prosecutor Andrei Nazarov left for the scene.

In December 2021, in the Oryol region, the first deputy head of the Novosilsky district administration, Yuri Trusov, and his wife, after an accident, while intoxicated, attacked police officers. It is reported that they “used violence against police officers that did not endanger life and health, inflicted physical pain on them, and also publicly insulted them.”