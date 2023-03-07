Home page politics

View of a wrecked and burned out Russian tank on the outskirts of Kharkiv. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/Mykhaylo Palinchak/ ZUMA Wire

A terrible video is currently causing horror on social networks – especially in Ukraine. In the clip, a prisoner of war is about to be shot.

KIEV – A number of possible war crimes have already been reported in the Ukraine war. The pictures from Butcha were probably particularly sensational. Now a video clip causes horror.

A man in a Ukrainian uniform can be seen in the clip. He’s smoking in a small trench in a grove, shouting “Glory to Ukraine.” Then several shots are fired – the man collapses.

Video of shooting sparks horror in Ukraine

After dozens of shots in the man’s body, Russian insults are heard, including the Picture reported. The authenticity of the video could not initially be verified by an independent party.

The slogan “Glory to Ukraine” was established by Ukrainian nationalists collaborating with Hitler’s Germany during World War II. In 2018, it was made a mandatory salute for the police and army.

The Ukrainian leadership reacted with horror to the clip and the alleged shooting of a prisoner of war by Russian soldiers. “War crimes are cultivated in Russia,” wrote the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, on the Telegram news channel on Monday. It is an example of the weakness of the Russians. “There will be a penalty for each of these war crimes. No one can escape from it,” said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s confidant. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told journalists he was dejected after watching the video.

“Expression of infamy”: Alleged shooting triggers horror

The Human Rights Commissioner of the Ukrainian Parliament, Dmytro Lubinets, described the alleged shooting as “an expression of baseness and meanness”. The 41-year-old emphasized that the killing of prisoners was a violation of the Geneva Conventions. He sent the video to his international colleagues as evidence of “another war crime by Russia”.

A video causes horror: Russian units are supposed to execute a Ukrainian prisoner of war. © Screenshot Twitter: Serhii Sternenko

Difficult-to-verify videos of Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoners have also surfaced in the past. Moscow had criticized this as a war crime. (rjs/dpa)