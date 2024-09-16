Russian Defense Ministry: Northern Fleet ships strike enemy at Okean-2024

Northern Fleet ships struck a simulated enemy in the Barents Sea during the Okean-2024 exercises, reports RIA Novosti with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“The Northern Fleet’s naval strike group, consisting of the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov and the frigate Admiral Golovko, practiced naval combat missions,” the department said.

The Ministry of Defense added that the crews of the missile and artillery combat units carried out a series of firings at the position with a battery of universal caliber AK-130 and an artillery mount A-192M.

The Admiral Golovko crew also practiced destroying an air target. “The crews of the missile and artillery combat units carried out various types of artillery fire at visible and closed coastal targets,” the department concluded.

Earlier, warships of the Russian Pacific Fleet and the Chinese Navy conducted exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan. More than 15 warships participated in this stage of the exercise from the Russian side.

The Ocean 2024 exercises will last until September 16. The maneuvers will involve more than 400 warships, submarines and auxiliary fleet support vessels, as well as more than 120 aircraft and helicopters.