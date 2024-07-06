Russian Northern Fleet ships leave Venezuelan port

A naval strike group of the Russian Northern Fleet has left the port of Venezuela, where it was on a friendly visit. This was reported on Saturday, July 6, by RIA News.

The first to sail was the supply tanker Akademik Pashin, the agency’s correspondent clarified.

The Northern Fleet’s naval strike group, which entered the Venezuelan port of La Guaira as part of a long-distance voyage, includes the nuclear submarine Kazan, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov, the supply tanker Akademik Pashin, and the rescue tug Nikolai Chiker.

During the visit to the South American republic, 46 crew members of the ships took part in the military-civilian parade on the occasion of the 213th anniversary of the country’s independence.

In June, the same Russian naval strike group made a five-day visit to Cuba. At the same time, John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said the United States intends to continue to closely monitor the activities of Russian naval ships in the Caribbean.