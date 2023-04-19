Russian spy ships are said to be mapping windmills, gas pipelines and electricity and internet cables in the waters around Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland. Nordic intelligence services and espionage experts report this in the documentary Skyggot (the Shadow War).

The documentary was produced by four Nordic channels. According to experts who spoke to the documentary makers, the activities are nothing less than a preparation for a military sabotage operation against the northern countries. “If there is a conflict with the West, the Russians are ready to strike to paralyze Danish society,” said Danish counterintelligence chief Anders Henriksen.

The broadcasters discovered that the Russians are using military and civilian ‘ghost ships’ to map critical infrastructure in the Baltic and North Sea. The ships have their transmitters, so-called Automatic Identification Systems (AIS), turned off, a violation of the law. Like the naval ship Admiral Vladimirsky, which supposedly conducts scientific research but refuses to share its location and continuously sends radio messages to a Russian military base. The journalists sailed to the ship and found masked soldiers with Russian weapons.

