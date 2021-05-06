A Russian Navy ship forced a Ukrainian patrol boat with American journalists on board to retreat. This is stated in the report of the CNN television channel, posted on May 5 on Youtube…

Reporter Matthew Chance sailed into the Sea of ​​Azov with Ukrainian naval sailors. As the boat approached the Russian maritime border, a naval ship contacted it and issued a warning. “We remind you to keep a safe distance,” the message said. As a result, the sailors on the boat were forced to turn back.

Chance stated that at this time their boat was in neutral waters about two nautical miles from the Russian ship. “You can see the Russian Coast Guard ship on the horizon. (…) We cannot get any closer, because if we do, there could be an interception by the Russians. Ukrainian patrolmen want to avoid this, ”the journalist explained.

At the same time, the CNN report said that the Russian military was allegedly exerting pressure and harassing Ukrainian ships, which caused concern around the world.

In late April, it was reported that a USCG Hamilton-class patrol boat had sailed into the Black Sea.

Prior to that, it became known about the US plans to send the destroyers Donald Cook and Roosevelt to the Black Sea. However, after a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Joe Biden, the warships changed course.