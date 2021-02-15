In the Leningrad Region, a touchy man tried to burn down his friend’s house, offended by an unfunny joke, in his opinion. Now the Russian is facing criminal prosecution, according to the public “Mesh on the Moika” in the social network “VKontakte”.

As the police found out, a 30-year-old resident of the village of Yermilovo decided to burn down the house of his acquaintance after he wrote up the whole village with advertisements about sex services, which the arsonist allegedly provided. They said that the man specializes in serving people with non-traditional sexual orientation.

The offended man decided to take revenge on the joker: he came to his house, poured oil on the door and set it on fire. The avenger who damaged someone else’s property was promptly detained, and the issue of initiating a criminal case against him is being considered.

Earlier, in December, it was reported about a resident of the city of Ulan-Ude, who set fire to an apartment, offended by her husband and his relatives. The woman is the mother of three children, at the time of the crime she was pregnant with the fourth. A criminal case was opened against the Russian woman under the article on intentional destruction or damage to property.

If you witnessed an interesting event or you have a story for the “Home” department, write to this address: [email protected]