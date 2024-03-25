Russian secret services: “Moscow bombers trained by Kiev” | “USA and GB involved, there will be retaliation”

The director of the Russian security agency FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, accuses Ukrainian special services of facilitating Friday's terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall on the western outskirts of Moscow. This was reported by the Russian news agency Ria Novosti. Bortnikov specified that the terrorist attack was prepared by radical Islamists but with the assistance of Ukraine also in the escape of the four terrorists. Finally comes the accusation against the West, according to Russian intelligence the “preliminary results of the investigation indicate an involvement of the USA and Great Britain”.

There will be retaliation, headhunt for 007 Ukrainians

The director of the Russian Internal Security Services (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov, said the Crocus City Hall attackers were “trained by Kiev in the Middle East.” Russia, adds Bortnikov, will respond to the terrorist attack with retaliatory measures. And he gets to name one name placed at the top of the list: the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, Kirylo Budanov, has become a legitimate target for Russian military forces, as well as anyone who perpetrates crimes against Russia.

“Ukraine would have welcomed terrorists as heroes”

Ukraine, according to the Russians, was preparing to welcome “like heroes” the terrorists who carried out the attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow.