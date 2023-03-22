Russian servicemen who showed heroism and selflessness during the special operation to defend Donbass were awarded the Order of Courage and the medal “For Courage” right on the front line. Footage of the solemn ceremony on Wednesday, March 22, was shown by Izvestia correspondent Mary Badunts.

The event took place in rare moments of calm. The servicemen were given awards and certificates for them, and also thanked for their heroism and competent performance of combat missions.

Senior lieutenant of the medical service Alexander Ermakov received the Order of Courage for providing first aid to the wounded during the evacuation. In a conversation with a military correspondent, he spoke about the difficulties that his small detachment had to face.

“My small unit of three was forced to treat 12 wounded at once. And everyone was in a serious condition, a moderate condition, they could not help themselves in any way. We were forced to get to them ourselves, find them, provide first aid and evacuate them to further stages in the Ministry of Emergency Situations. On the way, the heart skipped a beat from every wrong breath, and we tried to get to the experts as quickly as possible, who would help unload our hands, so to speak, ”the soldier shared.

Soldiers, sergeants and officers of a motorized rifle unit also received combat awards for repeated battles with a superior number of the enemy. Risking their lives, they helped the wounded comrades. After the ceremony, they admitted that they do not consider themselves heroes.

Earlier, on March 20, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on the feat of Lieutenant Denis Mekhedov, who, acting as part of a battalion tactical group, discovered a group of Ukrainian militants with mortars and small arms. The enemy set up positions on the upper floors of an abandoned building. After assessing the situation, Mekhedov decided to impose a fight on the enemy. Despite fierce resistance, the entire personnel of the enemy group was eliminated.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.