On August 21, Russian servicemen from the 71st Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment described how they burned American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers (RPGs) in the Zaporozhye direction.

“The armored groups went under the cover of tanks and artillery. They tried to make a lightning throw, that is, to throw infantry on Bradley. There are three of them in the photo, but in fact there are many more on this field. There are three more behind, plus at the end of this landing a padded Leopard tank, ”leads “RIA News” words of the company commander with the call sign Admin.

He noted that his unit held the defense in the area between the villages of Rabotino and Verbovoye.

According to Admin, the American infantry fighting vehicles were able to reach the Russian trenches, and the infantry was forced to destroy them with the help of RPGs. He pointed out that at the very first stage of the counteroffensive, the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was knocked out not only by infantrymen, but also by other units.

“ATGMs (crews of anti-tank guided missile systems. – Ed.), One might say, burned equipment by 90%. The artillery helped a lot, our sappers,” said the fighter with the call sign “Monk”.

At the same time, the company commander Admin specified that after the Russian Armed Forces repulsed several waves of attacks, the Ukrainian militants changed tactics. The clashes were fought at a distance of 700-800 m, and Russian military personnel used heavy machine guns against the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, it was necessary to use machine guns for close combat. The admin added that Ukrainian militants tried to enter Russian positions under the cover of smoke screens, but the infantry was met with dense fire.

Earlier, on August 18, Izvestia correspondent Murad Magomedov reported that in the course of repelling attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Orekhovsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed up to 35 units of various NATO equipment, including Leopard tanks, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. In addition, the Ukrainian army suffered huge losses in manpower.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

