Shot: Serial Maniac Artur Ryno Kidnapped Four-Year-Old Daughter from Ex-Wife

Serial nationalist maniac Artur Ryno kidnapped his four-year-old daughter. This Telegram-his ex-wife Valentina Atman told the Shot channel.

The woman discovered her daughter was missing when she came to pick her up from kindergarten. The teachers said that the girl had gone with her father, supposedly to spend the weekend together. The ex-husband did not answer calls or messages. They managed to find their daughter only four days later. The girl remained at Ryno’s mother’s house in Pavlovsky Posad. The police took the child away. Valentina is currently trying to use the court to prohibit her ex-husband from approaching their daughter.

Atman met Artur Ryno after the Russian was released, when she got a job working for him in a tattoo studio. The woman was aware of her chosen one’s criminal past, but was charmed by his appearance and quiet nature. In 2020, the couple got married, and Ryno took his wife’s last name. The divorce happened two years later. During this time, according to Valentina, her husband raised his hand against her only once. The daughter remained to live with her mother, Ryno was not prevented from seeing her.

The so-called “Ryno-Skachevsky gang”, whose members were aged 16 to 22 at the time of the crimes, carried out a series of attacks on people of non-Slavic appearance in 2006-2007. The skinheads killed 20 people and brutally beat 12 visitors. Some of the attacks were filmed and later posted online.

Five defendants pleaded guilty at the trial, and Ryno himself claimed involvement in 37 episodes. The man was released in 2017.