Russian Senator, Honored Doctor of the Russian Federation Vladimir Krugly intends to talk about the domestic vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V” at the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, reports TASS…

As specified, the session PACE will open in France on January 25.

In an interview with the agency, Krugly explained that he had chosen such a topic for his speech, since there was no mention of the Russian vaccine in the main report of the French representative. According to the senator, in Europe “as if it does not exist at all.”

In addition, Krugly plans to address the production of the COVID-19 vaccine and its equitable distribution around the world, as well as the problem of people’s indecision in vaccination.

In his opinion, the vaccination campaign needs information support, social advertising and expert comments.

The senator recalled that in order to defeat the pandemic, it is necessary that approximately 70% of people in the world are vaccinated.

Earlier it was reported that on January 18 in the Russian Federation mass vaccination of citizens against coronavirus will begin.