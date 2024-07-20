Pushkov announced an attempt at “political assassination” of Donald Trump

The United States has begun promoting the candidacy of former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for the post of American president, said Alexei Pushkov, head of the Federation Council Committee on Information Policy. Telegram.

A Russian senator has commented on an article in The Hill that says the country needs Clinton “more than ever.”

“The propaganda of her candidacy by the ‘deep state’ has already begun. Another attempt at political assassination of Donald Trump,” Pushkov emphasized.

Earlier, Clinton assessed the chances of American leader Joe Biden to win the debate against Trump. She emphasized that Trump could have failed if the current head of state had “fought decisively.” According to viewers and experts, the debate was a failure for Biden.