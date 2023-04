How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian servicemen during rehearsal for a military parade on Dvortsovaya Square in Saint Petersburg. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Anatoly Maltsev

The Federation Council, the equivalent body of Russia’s Senate, adopted amendments to the Penal Code on Wednesday that will introduce life imprisonment for high treason crimes and increase the sentence for acts of terrorism from 15 to 20 years.

The approval by senators comes after the Duma, the equivalent of the Chamber of Deputies, did the same a week ago.

The amendments were presented in November 2022 to the Duma by the Russian government in the context of the military campaign in Ukraine, considering that it was necessary to strengthen the Criminal Code to toughen the penalties for crimes related to terrorism and against the foundations of the constitutional order and security of the State.

The changes adopted by the senators modify the article on “treason” by establishing life imprisonment for this crime instead of the 20 years that prevailed until now.

With regard to the article on “terrorist act” of the Penal Code, the maximum sentence will be increased from 15 to 20 years in prison.

In the case of international terrorism, the penalty can range from 12 years in prison to life imprisonment (now they are 10 to 20 years in prison or life imprisonment).

The minimum sentence for recruiting or participating in terrorist crimes will increase from five to seven years, while the sentence a judge can impose for complicity will increase from 10 to 12 years.

In turn, the article “organization of a terrorist group and participation” could lead, from the signing of the amendments by Russian President Vladimir Putin, to sentences of between 10 and 15 years in prison (now it is between five and ten years).

Russia will also toughen penalties for the crime of sabotage when actions are committed to damage transport infrastructure and people’s livelihood, as well as harm people’s health to undermine the country’s economic security and defense.

For these crimes, a defendant could face up to 20 years in prison compared to the current 15 years.