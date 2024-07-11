Moscow (dpa)

The Russian Federal Security Service announced in a statement that it had thwarted a terrorist attack in the Russian region of Adygea that was intended to target an Orthodox church and kill priests in the city of Maykop.

According to the FSB statement, the terrorist manufactured incendiary devices and was planning, after the terrorist attack, to travel abroad.

Prohibited terrorist materials, a knife, and parts of an incendiary device were found in the possession of the accused, according to the Russian Sputnik Agency and RT Arabic Channel.

The statement said, “A planned terrorist act was stopped in the Republic of Adygea, by a member of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia known as (MTO), a citizen of one of the countries of the Central Asian region. The terrorist was preparing to attack a religious institution (an Orthodox church) in the city of Maykop, killing its clergy and guards and burning the church building.”

The Federal Security Service explained that while preparing for the operation, the criminal conducted reconnaissance of the area, developed a plan for the attack, obtained the necessary equipment, and made homemade incendiary devices to blow up the church with.

In addition, the terrorist was planning to film the terrorist attack in order to publish it on the Internet, for the purpose of promoting the ideas of the terrorist organization “MTO”.