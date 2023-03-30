The Russian security service FSB has an American journalist from The Wall Street Journal arrested in Yekaterinburg. The service announced this on Thursday. According to the FSB, Gershkovich was spying for the US government. The Russia correspondent, named Evan Gershkovich, had an accreditation from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work in Russia. The Wall Street Journal and the US government have not yet commented on the arrest.

Gershkovich is said to have “collected information regarding a state secret about the activities of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.” Gershkovich published last Tuesday a piece on the war economy of Russia. Whether his arrest is related to that article is unclear. Gershkovich has also been writing a lot about the war in Ukraine lately. If convicted and convicted of espionage, Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison.