Shot: in the Crimea, the security forces eliminated 4 boats of the DRG of Ukraine, which fired at the campsite

In Crimea, Russian security forces liquidated four boats of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG), which fired at a campsite with people at night. This is reported Telegram-Shot channel.

The liquidation took place at sea around 04:00 Moscow time. According to preliminary data, there were 15-20 people on the boats.

Earlier it was reported that at 03:50 Moscow time, unknown people fired at a campsite in the village of Olenevka near Cape Tarkhankut. Eyewitnesses said they saw two rubber boats in the sea near the shore. They fired at the campsite, presumably with a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher. They managed to get into the campsite once, immediately after that the unknown hurried to hide. No harm done.