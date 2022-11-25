In Energodar, Russian security forces found 300 anti-landing mines in Ukrainian caches

In Energodar, Russian security forces discovered a network of caches with Ukrainian anti-landing mines. On Friday, November 25, reports RIA News.

According to the agency, two caches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were discovered during the week, in which more than 300 anti-landing mines were found. The security forces believe that the Ukrainian special services could use warheads to carry out provocations.

In particular, the PDM-1M mines found in the cache are intended for mining the coastal zone of the seas, rivers, lakes and disabling landing craft.

On November 24, it was reported that the FSB prevented an attempted sabotage and terrorist act by Ukrainian special services on a gas pipeline in the Volgograd region. The detainees were found to have magnetic mines.