Former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov Detained in Fraud Case

Russian security forces have detained former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Pavel Popov. This was reported to Lenta.ru on Thursday, August 29, by the official representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR) Svetlana Petrenko.

According to the agency, retired Army General Pavel Popov was detained in a fraud case related to the maintenance and operation of the Patriot Park, which Popov controlled in 2021-2024. The investigation believes that the accomplices of the detained high-ranking military man were the park’s director Vyacheslav Akhmedov and the deputy head of the Main Directorate for Innovative Development of the Russian Defense Ministry Vladimir Shesterov, who had previously been brought to criminal responsibility.

On August 11, it was reported that investigators were looking for the assets of Defense Ministry generals arrested in corruption cases.