In the Samara region, security forces prevented an explosion on a gas pipeline by neutralizing an IED in minutes

In the Samara region, security officials prevented an explosion on a gas pipeline by deactivating a bomb a few minutes before detonation. This is reported Telegram-SHOT channel.

In the morning, at the 967th kilometer of the Chelyabinsk-Petrovsk gas pipeline, a pressure drop in the pipe was recorded. When examining the site, workers found a hole in it with a bag containing an improvised explosive device (IED).

Arriving at the scene of explosives found that the bomb was assembled from explosives and a detonator. As a timer, there was a Ruby alarm clock with an explosion time set at 12:00. The IED was neutralized a few minutes before detonation.

The police are currently searching for the bombers.