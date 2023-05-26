Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev He has warned that his country will launch a preemptive nuclear strike in the event that Ukraine receives nuclear weapons, an extreme that he did not rule out.



“There are inexorable laws of war. If it comes to (Ukraine’s supply of) nuclear weapons, a preemptive strike will have to be launched.”said Medvedev during a visit to Vietnam, quoted today by the official Russian agency TASS.

(In context: Russia sends nuclear weapons to Belarus to ‘respond’ to ‘threats’ from the West.)

He added that NATO countries are expanding the types of weapons they send to Ukraine and that “the kyiv regime will probably be given (F-16) planes” and “maybe nuclear weapons.”

“But that will mean that missiles with nuclear charges will fall on them,” said Medvedev, Russia’s president between 2008 and 2012 and current leader of United Russia, the Kremlin party.

(Don’t Stop Reading: Russian Deputy Minister Who Criticized War In Ukraine Died Under Strange Circumstances.)

The ex-president’s statements come after this Thursday the President of Belarus, Alexandr Lukashenko announced the beginning of the transfer of Russian tactical nuclear weapons to the territory of his country, neighboring Ukraine.

Lukashenko refused to specify the number of nuclear warheads that his country will receive, although he assured that he had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin all the details.“I am not going to reveal the number and its location. We have agreed to the deployment of nuclear weapons,” he said.

(Also: Trade continues to enter Russia despite sanctions; it has eastern intermediaries.)

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stressed that the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus does not mean their delivery to the allied country.

“Russia does not transfer nuclear weapons to the Republic of Belarus: control over them and the decision to use them remains with the Russian side,” Shoigu stressed.

EFE

