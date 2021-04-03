Russian military satellite “Kosmos-2525” descended from near-earth orbit and burned up in the atmosphere, reports TASS, citing the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

The spacecraft was no longer tracked on April 1, according to the agency. It is known that, most likely, the satellite burned up in the dense layers of the atmosphere, being over the Pacific Ocean.

According to a study by analyst Bart Hendrix, published in August 2020 in the American journal The Space Review, the Experimental Small Spacecraft (EMKA) Kosmos-2525 is a simplified predecessor of the secret Razbeg reconnaissance satellite created by the VNIIEM corporation.

The Kosmos-2525 satellite was launched by the Soyuz-2.1v medium rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in March 2018.