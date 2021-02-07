Russian tennis players, who loudly announced their claims to leading positions in the world rankings in 2020, do not seem to be going to slow down in 2021 either. At the start of the season Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev demonstrate a bright game.

The Russians are back favorites

On the eve of the Australian Open Tennis Championships, the first of the Grand Slam tournaments, which kicks off on February 8, the world’s best athletes practiced in the ATP Cup team tournament.

The first ATP Men’s International Tennis Team Tournament was held in January 2020. Then the Russian team, whose main striking force was Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev, confidently won the group stage, leaving Italians, Norwegians and Americans behind. In the quarterfinals, the Russians smashed Argentina with a score of 3: 0, but in the semifinals they ran into the Serbs, led by himself Novak Djokovic. As a result, Serbia, having won the final against Spain with a score of 2: 1, became the first winner of the tournament.

The second ATP Cup draw was held, compared to last year, according to an abbreviated scheme – amid the ongoing pandemic, the organizers decided not to tempt fate. Before the start of the tournament, it turned out that the Russians are considered as the main favorites, since only our team included two athletes from the top 10 of the world ranking at once.

Daniil Medvedev occupies the 4th line in the world table of ranks, Andrei Rublev – 8th, and the position, as they say, obliges. An experienced 30-year-old was appointed captain of the national team Evgeny Donskoywho went to doubles matches with Aslan Karatsev… However, I think that Donskoy and Karatsev themselves understood that overall success would largely depend on how Daniel and Andrey played.

Group round

In the group stage, the teams of Argentina and Japan became the rivals of Russia. In the match against the Argentines, Rublev left no chance Guido Pellier (6: 1, 6: 2), but Medvedev suffered a lot with Diego Schwartzman… However, if you suffer for a long time, something will work out – 7: 5, 6: 3 in favor of the Russian. Thus, Donskoy and Karatsev entered their doubles meeting after the overall victory was guaranteed. Looking ahead, let’s say that this tradition has been preserved throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, not all stars were doing as well. Leader of the Spaniards Rafael Nadal withdrew with a back injury before the first round match.

The Russians preferred not to look back at others. In a match with the Japanese, Rublev broke Yoshihito Nishioku (6: 1, 6: 3), and Medvedev removed from his path Kea Nishikori – 6: 2, 6: 4. Thus, the Russians reached the semifinals.

German barrier

But the Serbs, the winners of 2020, dropped out, losing to Germany. The meeting was as stubborn as possible, and everything was decided in a pair meeting at the so-called championship tie-break, in which Jan-Lennard Struff and Alexander Zverev broke Novak Djokovic and Nikola Kacic – 10: 7.

The Germans in general at this tournament turned out to be as motivated as possible, so the meeting of the Russians with them in the semifinals promised to be extremely difficult. And so it happened. In the first set of the Rublev – Struff confrontation, the German was unstoppable, constantly stumped the Russian and achieved a victory with a score of 6: 3. Perhaps, in the old years, Andrey would have “floated” after such a “swim”, but the 2020 season has transformed him.

“In the first set I was nervous, but he played very well, constantly attacked, crushed me. I couldn’t answer anything. In the second set, I decided that with such a game the match would end 3: 6, 3: 6. It was necessary to change something, I began to attack more, “- said Rublev at a press conference.

The Russian was modest – he literally demolished Struff in the next two sets with a score of 6: 1, 6: 2, bringing the team the first point.

The Medvedev-Zverev meeting turned out to be even more complicated. Daniil also lost the first set – 3: 6, then won the second with the same score, and in the third there was a long, exhausting, stubborn struggle. But the Russian nevertheless turned out to be fresher, and pressed the German – 7: 5.

Italian gambit

In the final match of the Russian national team, the Italian team was opposed. Experts predicted that Rublev and Medvedev, after a difficult struggle with Germany in the final, would defeat their rivals with much less physical and emotional costs. It is gratifying to realize that this is the case when ours fully justified the forecast.

Italian Fabio Fognini before the meeting with Rublev, he could rely on the statistics of personal meetings between them – 5: 1 in favor of Fabio. But this, as they say, was long ago and not true. In 2020, when Rublev’s takeoff began, Fognini did not play with him, and now he has fully tasted all the fruits of the transformation of a Russian. Andrey spent only 26 minutes to win the first set – 6: 1. Angry, Fognini turned on all their skills, and periodically in the draws began to drive Rublev around the court. But all these were only fragments that did not bring a radical change in the course of the meeting. After spending 36 minutes on the second set, the Russian took it with a score of 6: 2.

Medvedev for a meeting with Matteo Berrettini came out with the knowledge that only one victory separates the Russian national team from the trophy. Perhaps the proximity of success hindered the 4th racket of the world a little, since in the first set his play was rather uneven. However, this can be interpreted in another way – Medvedev played with an opponent like a cat plays with a mouse. Sometimes Berrettini got some freedom, won great rallies, but the Russian was still leading the score. The result of the first set is 6: 4 in favor of Medvedev.

And then Daniel, apparently, decided not to delay the inevitable – after Berrettini took the first game of the second set on his serve, Medvedev won five games in a row at once. In the seventh game, the Italian played two match points on his serve, but he was not destined to achieve more. The Russian finished the second set with a score of 6: 2, putting an end to both the match and the tournament.

There is a team title. Next for the Grand Slam trophy?

After that, Medvedev made an elegant hand gesture that meant something like “thank you to everyone who participated in this.”

Thus, the Russian national team for the first time in its history became the winner of the ATP Сup. A significant achievement in itself, but no less pleased with the excellent form of the two leaders of Russian men’s tennis. Fans will expect a bright and successful game from Medvedev and Rublev at the Australian Open.

It cannot be otherwise, because the guys have already taught that there are no unsolvable problems for them. So, the time has come for really big achievements.