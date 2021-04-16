Russian Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrey Svechnikov scored a hat-trick for Gordie Howe in the National Hockey League (NHL) regular season match against the Nashville Predators. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The striker scored an abandoned puck in the 21st minute of the game, and at the end of the meeting assisted Sebastian Aho. In addition, in the 36th minute, the Russian had a fight with the Swede Matthias Ekholm, for which he received a two-minute penalty. Svechnikov was named the second star of the match.

The game took place on the night of Friday, April 16, and ended with the score 4: 1 in favor of Carolina. Svechnikov played 42 matches this season, scoring 11 goals and making 19 assists.

Hat-trick Gordie Howe is the unofficial name for the phenomenon when a player scores the puck during one match, gives an effective pass and participates in a fight. Canadian Gordie Howe, after whom the hat-trick was named, was known for his outstanding bombing ability and aggressive behavior on the ice.