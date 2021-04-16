Russian scientists from the Institute of Experimental Medicine (IEM, St. Petersburg) are working on the creation of the world’s first edible coronavirus vaccine with ryazhenka flavor. Preclinical trials of a mucosal vaccine based on a fermented milk product are planned to be completed within a year, said RIA News Director of IEM, Professor of RAS Alexander Dmitriev.

According to Dmitriev, the relevant research was launched at IEM about a year ago as an initiative project. Later, the Russian government approved the creation of a world-class scientific center (NCMU) “Center for Personalized Medicine”, which included the IEM and the Almazov National Medical Research Center.

“According to experts, the completion of preclinical and clinical trials requires 200-220 million rubles, and we are currently looking for opportunities to attract extra-budgetary funding,” said Dmitriev.

The author of the idea of ​​creating a mucosal vaccine, head of the Department of Molecular Microbiology and the Laboratory of Molecular Genetics of Pathogenic Microorganisms of the IEM, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Alexander Suvorov, explained that the peculiarity of this drug is both the simplest method of administration (drink the required dose) and the principle of antibody formation. When the mucosal vaccine is used on the mucous membrane – the “gateway” of the infection – “a different class of antibodies is formed in comparison with the reaction to the injectable vaccine – immunoglobulins A (IgA)”.

Suvorov stressed that the taste will not differ from the usual product. “Most of all it resembles fermented baked milk … Laboratory mice, rats and rabbits consume this ferment with pleasure. At the same time, an excellent immune response is formed, and no side effects have yet been observed, “Suvorov assured.

At the moment, three vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in Russia – Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak. From January 18, Russians can get vaccinated, mainly with Sputnik V from the Gamaleya Center. In Moscow, a million residents have already been vaccinated with the first component of this drug.