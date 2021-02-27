Today, Saturday, researchers said that a Russian trial to test the effectiveness of revaccination with a dose of the drug “Sputnik V” to prevent new mutations of the Corona virus is achieving strong results.

“A new study conducted by an aesthetic center in Russia showed that re-vaccination with the Sputnik vaccine is achieving very good results in preventing new mutations of the Corona virus, including virus strains that appeared in Britain and South Africa,” said Denis Luzhunov, deputy director of the center that develops the Sputnik vaccine.

It is expected that the results of the experiment will be published soon, but this is the first indication of how the experiments will be conducted, and no further details have been available so far.