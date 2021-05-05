Russian scientists received the first scientific confirmation of the phenomenon of posthumous meditation, known in Tibet as “tukdam”. It is reported by RIA News…

We are talking about a state in which Buddhist monks can be for several days or weeks, explained the founder of the Institute of the Human Brain of the Russian Academy of Sciences, academician Svyatoslav Medvedev. It is believed that the meditation of a dying monk continues his posthumous existence, and his body becomes incorruptible.

Scientists with the help of equipment examined 104 Buddhist monks who performed meditations recommended by the Dalai Lama, and came to the conclusion that “the state of the body of a monk in a state of tukdam is fundamentally different from the state of bodies with similar periods after death. That is, we received the first scientific confirmation of the state of tukdam, ”Medvedev said.

Professor of the Faculty of Biology of Moscow State University Alexander Kaplan, head of the Department of Psychology and Psychophysiology of the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Professor Yuri Bubeev and other Russian scientists also participate in the research.

In July 2020, 85-year-old Buddhist leader Dalai Lama XIV made a promise to live to be 113 years old. As noted in his message, the Dalai Lama has come a long way in life, having decided to devote himself to spreading universal human values: love, kindness, compassion and tolerance. The Dalai Lama also called on everyone to live “in the spirit of dialogue, unity and friendship”, to show respect to everyone and not to use violence.

In 2019, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said that the rebirth of living Buddhas, including the Dalai Lama, should take place in accordance with the laws of China. This is how the authorities reacted to the words of the Dalai Lama that he might be reborn in India, where he lived in exile for 60 years. Prior to this, the Dalai Lama expressed concern that the 15th spiritual leader of Tibet would be appointed at the direction of the Beijing authorities.