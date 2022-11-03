Clinical trials of three radioactive pharmaceutical preparations for diagnosing breast cancer in difficult cases have started at the Oncology Research Institute of the Tomsk National Research Medical Center. This method is especially valuable in cases where the parameters of the neoplasm change during the treatment or progression of the disease.

The development of scientists is three substances based on alternative scaffold proteins – targeted targeted molecules that can help detect malignant tumors. They target proteins that stimulate cell growth (epidermal growth factor receptors) in breast cancer patients.

Such receptors are highly active in 20-25% of people with this diagnosis, which is associated with a poor prognosis. Their high values ​​are an indication for the appointment of a special targeted treatment (targeted therapy), which significantly increases the chance of survival and avoiding recurrence of the disease.

“Alternative scaffold proteins are used as targeting modules, as they have optimal properties for isotope transfer to a tumor antigen (a substance that can cause an immune response in the body. – Ed.) Located on the surface of a cancer cell,” explained the senior researcher of the department of radionuclide diagnostics of the Research Institute of Oncology of the Tomsk National Research Medical Center Olga Bragina.

Radioactive drugs are intended for intravenous administration to the patient. With the blood flow, they are distributed throughout the body, interacting with the epidermal growth factor receptors located on the surface of tumor cells. Two hours later, doctors conduct a SPECT study (body scan), the results of which visualize tumor foci.

The drug is completely eliminated from the body within a day, experts said. In the future, the radioactive component may be modified to be used both for diagnostics and as a medicine.

Read more in the exclusive material of Izvestia on Thursday, November 3, at 10:00

Face to face: in the Russian Federation will test radioactive means for diagnosing cancer