SUSU: Scientists from Chelyabinsk have solved the mystery of the figurines of ancient warriors with a bird

Russian scientists have solved the mystery of the mysterious figurines of ancient warriors found about 10 years ago near a river in the Chelyabinsk region. This reported in the press service of the South Ural State University (SUSU).

The figurines were found in the Kunashak district near the village of Karino and their origin remained a mystery for a long time. Two figurines, covered with a green coating, represented warriors with a bird on their shoulder. They were sent to SUSU for study. It turned out that they were made of pure copper.

The director of the Eurasian Research Center Alexander Tairova and his colleague from the State Museum of the History of the Southern Urals Alexey Shapiro managed to advance in the study of the objects. They published a joint work, in which they compared the artifacts with other similar figurines found in the Southern Trans-Urals. During the study, they found many similarities.

“The images of faces, quivers (gorits), and daggers have something in common with the images found further south – on Ustyurt in Kazakhstan. (…) The figurines probably represented fallen warriors – heroes, representatives of the semi-nomadic Gorokhov culture,” the report says.

In addition, according to experts, the warrior figurines have something in common with the traditions of Iranian culture and with the beliefs of the Khanty.

