Siberian Federal University scientists have developed a technology for producing cheap energy from various wastes

The technology for producing inexpensive electricity from various types of waste was developed by scientists at the Siberian Federal University (SFU) in Krasnoyarsk. About it TASS reported to the Ministry of Education and Science.

The raw materials will be products from coal preparation plants and oil companies, municipal solid waste, used car tires and waste from various industries. Based on them, it is possible to prepare a water-coal suspension – a fuel consisting of solid and liquid hydrocarbons and water, said Viktor Kuznetsov, a senior researcher at the Laboratory of Low-Carbon Metallurgy and Energy at Siberian Federal University.

Scientists have found that increasing the oxygen concentration during oxygen combustion of waste improves the stability of fuel ignition and the intensity of its burnout. They proposed combining oxygen and drip-flare combustion of coal-water suspension. This will reduce the level of harmful emissions and achieve a high degree of fuel burnout.

Special processing equipment can be placed near landfills. Kuznetsov noted that suspension fuel can be safely transported via pipeline. The new technology makes it possible to obtain useful and affordable energy while simultaneously recycling various wastes, he concluded.

Previously, scientists from Omsk State Technical University (OMGTU) developed an environmentally friendly method for processing polymer containers in which petroleum products are stored in the Arctic.