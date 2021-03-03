Russian scientists have established that the Mars magnetosphere includes a shell of heated atoms of the planet’s upper ionosphere and more energetic ions.

This was announced by Oleg Vaisberg, Chief Researcher at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences. A video with his statement was published on the Roscosmos TV channel on YouTube.

According to him, the researchers analyzed the data of the American probe MAVEN-1 and found that the “daytime” magnetosphere exists on Mars all the time. It includes a thin shell that appears between the streams of the solar wind and the planet’s ionosphere.

Weisberg noted that Mars has two different “varieties” of the magnetosphere, depending on a number of external conditions.

“It turned out that Mars was built in such a way that liquid and kinetic processes play almost the same role there,” the scientist emphasized.

Recall that earlier NASA specialists published a panorama of the surface of Mars, made using the Perseverance rover. Prior to this, representatives of the department also posted an audio file with sounds recorded on the Red Planet on the network.