Scientists from Mordovia have developed lightweight concrete

Scientists from the Mordovian State University have developed the so-called lightweight concrete, the specific gravity of which is half that of the traditional material. This is reported “Russian newspaper” with reference to the press service of the university.

As explained at the university, the development of Russian specialists surpasses ordinary concrete in terms of strength, frost resistance and water resistance. At the same time, lightweight concrete also has a halved shrinkage rate.

“The main emphasis was placed on the use of the mineral resource base of the republic and traditional materials of domestic production, ensuring the availability and efficiency of the developed technology,” said Artemy Balykov, Candidate of Technical Sciences, Senior Researcher at Mordovian State University.

It is noted that Mordovian lightweight concrete compares favorably with the existing analogues by the multivariance of compositions and low cost. At the same time, this material can be used quite widely: both for the construction of bridges, airfields and roads, and for the manufacture of reinforced concrete products.