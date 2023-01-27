Russian scientists are developing a cap for the treatment of brain diseases, in particular, Alzheimer’s disease. The development is carried out within the framework of the strategic project of SSU. Chernyshevsky “Technologies of personalized medicine” under the program of the Russian Ministry of Education and Science “Priority 2030”, learned “Izvestia”.

The device consists of a headgear with built-in LEDs for phototherapy and a wrist smart analyzer for monitoring sleep. It will help during sleep to remove toxic substances from the brain that accumulate in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. The device will allow a healthy person to cope with the negative consequences of sleepless nights.

“The technology was developed on the basis of SSU experimental studies. In mice, we have shown that during deep sleep, the brain tissue drainage system is activated. This increases the formation of brain fluids, and together with them, toxic compounds and metabolites are excreted through the lymphatic vessels, in particular beta-amyloid (a substance whose accumulation causes degeneration of brain cells and, as a result, Alzheimer’s disease. – Ed) ”, – told Izvestia » Oksana Semyachkina-Glushkovskaya, Head of the Department of Human and Animal Physiology, SSU.

Animal studies have shown that the device accelerates the removal of harmful substances from brain cells by 60%, although the effectiveness of the cap has not yet been tested on humans. If tested successfully, a home-use variant could go on sale as early as this year.

Head unit: “smart” hats will remove toxins from the brain