Medical scientists from the Clinic of Cardiovascular Surgery of Sechenov University of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation have developed a new prosthesis for the aortic root – more durable and wear-resistant compared to analogues. The implant reduces the load on the heart, which increases its service life.

The peculiarity of the prosthesis is that it follows the internal structure of the aortic root and reproduces the natural movement of blood flow in the vessels. At the same time, the surface of the new product prevents the spread of bacteria and the formation of blood clots.

“We have developed prostheses that make hemodynamics (blood movement through the vessels – Ed.) in the area of ​​the aortic root more efficient. This reduces the load on the valves and allows them to extend their service life,” Maxim Tkachev, one of the authors of the project, assistant at the department of cardiovascular surgery at the university, told Izvestia.

The specialist added that the implant is designed in such a way that the procedure for sewing it on will be convenient. This will allow the operation to be performed quickly, which will enable the patient to recover faster after the operation.

“According to preliminary estimates, our development will withstand a billion heartbeats, which is equivalent to 25 years of life,” said Maxim Tkachev.

The scientist explained that these characteristics were confirmed by experiments, computer simulations and field tests. Including using a pulse duplicator – a device that simulates the work of the heart.

